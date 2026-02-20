/Why India Joining Pax Silicia Could Reshape The Global Tech And AI Landscape | WION

Published: Feb 20, 2026, 18:15 IST | Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 18:15 IST
India’s reported entry into Pax Silicia has sparked debate over its potential impact on global technology, semiconductor strategy, and artificial intelligence ecosystems. Analysts say the development could influence supply chains, digital infrastructure, and geopolitical alignments within the fast-evolving tech order. The move is being closely watched for its implications on innovation, investment flows, and India’s positioning in the global technology race.