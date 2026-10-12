/The 3-day workweek dream: will AI free humanity from work or make millions redundant?

Published: Oct 12, 2026, 22:51 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 22:51 IST
Amazon founder and tech mogul Jeff Bezos claimed that he believes Artificial Intelligence will generate enough productivity gains to allow households to have a three-day work week or rely on single-income for the entire family, pushing back fears that technology could lead to large-scale job losses. He stated that AI's productivity gains could give people the choice to decide if they can support their families by working for just three days a week, without actually explaining how this could happen.