/Volkswagen global deliveries fall 14.3% in Q3

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 14:51 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 14:51 IST
Volkswagen Group reported a 14.3% decline in global vehicle deliveries in the third quarter, highlighting challenges facing the German automaker amid shifting market conditions and changing consumer demand. The drop raises questions about the company’s sales performance across key markets, including China and Europe, as competition intensifies in the global automotive industry. The latest figures put Volkswagen’s growth strategy and market outlook under focus.