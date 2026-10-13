/Trump says meeting with Kim Jong Un will be exciting

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 16:21 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 16:21 IST
US President Donald Trump has said that a potential meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be “exciting,” drawing attention to the possibility of renewed high-level engagement between Washington and Pyongyang. Such a meeting could bring key issues, including North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme, regional security and US-North Korea relations, back into focus. The remarks come amid continued international attention on diplomatic efforts to address tensions on the Korean Peninsula.