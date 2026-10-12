/Trump mocks Kamala Harris, jokes about 'stupid' followers at election rally

U.S President Donald Trump took a vile jibe at former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, attacking her physical appearance. Speaking at his rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, he said and I quote, "Somebody called her beautiful - really?" jokingly mocking her. This as he bragged about his fan base's unwavering support. He said that they would applaud him even if he said the "stupidest things" crediting their reaction to the strong affection he receives from his political base.