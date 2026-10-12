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North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles into Eastern Sea
North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles into Eastern Sea
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Oct 12, 2026, 21:21 IST
| Updated:
Oct 12, 2026, 21:21 IST
North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan) on October 12, 2026, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
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