One month of anger in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death: Timeline

A 22-year-old lady was declared dead a month ago after being arrested by Iran's infamous morality police for allegedly breaking the Islamic republic's strict clothing code for women.

Iran experienced its largest demonstrations in years after Mahsa Amini passed away in the hospital on September 16, three days after her arrest.

Human rights organisations claim that in standoffs with the security forces that have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people, young women and girls have stubbornly taken off their Islamic headscarves, or hijabs.

A timeline of the events is provided below:

13 September - Arrest

Amini is imprisoned by the Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrols), the police division that enforces stringent dress codes for women, including the requirement to wear a headscarf, while she is on a family vacation in Tehran.

According to her brother Kiaresh, while he was waiting for her outside the police station, an ambulance passed by and rushed her to the hospital.

She "suddenly suffered a cardiac trouble," according to Tehran police, who also released CCTV footage that appears to show her collapsing at the police station.

16 September - Death

Amini is pronounced dead on September 16 after being in a coma for three days.

Rights advocates allege she received a deadly blow to the head while in jail, a charge later corroborated by a relative of Amini who now lives in Iraq, but was refuted by authorities.

A probe has been ordered by President Ebrahim Raisi.

17 September - First protest, burial

On September 17, Amini is buried in Saqez, her hometown in the Kurdistan region of northwest Iran. After some locals protest, police use tear gas.

18 September - Social media buzzes

The hashtag #Masha_Amini receives over a million tweets, including various videos of Iranian women who have chopped off their hair in protest of her passing.

19 September - Tehran erupts

On September 19, protests break out at several Tehran universities

20 September - First deaths

On September 20, three people were reported dead during protests in the region of Kurdistan.

Social media videos depict women taking off their headscarves and yelling towards Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, "Death to the tyrant" or "Woman, life, freedom."

Nika Shahkarami, a 16-year-old girl, is reported missing in Tehran and eventually discovered dead.

Her mother claims she was killed by security personnel after participating in an anti-hijab protest, despite the fact that the police claim she fell off a roof.

22 September - Social media muzzled

On September 21, police disperse gatherings of up to 1,000 people at rallies in Mashhad, Tabriz, Isfahan, and Shiraz with tear gas.

On September 22, Iran implements severe internet access restrictions and prohibits access to Instagram and WhatsApp, the two apps that are most popular there.

The moral police are put on the sanctions blacklist by the United States.

23 September - Counter demonstrations

In response to a request from the authorities, thousands participate in counterdemonstrations in favour of the hijab in Tehran and other cities.

On September 25, President Raisi promises to take "decisive action" to stop the uprising.

Iran detains more than 1,200 demonstrators a day later.

On September 28, Amini's parents complain about their daughter's incarceration and want that any pictures and recordings of her in detention be made public.

Demonstrations of solidarity take place on October 1 in a large number of cities worldwide.

3 October - Khamenei accuses US

On October 3, Khamenei accused his old adversaries Israel and the United States of inciting the uprising.

New sanctions are promised by the EU and the US.

On October 7, accusations that security forces killed 16-year-old Sarina Esmailzadeh at a gathering in the city of Karaj and claimed she committed suicide are denied by Iran's court.

8 October - Death by illness

According to an official medical assessment, Amini's death was not the result of police abuse but rather of disease brought on by "surgery for a brain tumour at the age of eight".

A live news broadcast on state television is hacked by protest supporters, who place crosshairs and flames over a picture of Khamenei.

12 October - More than 100 charged

According to the judiciary, more than 100 persons have been charged as a result of the protests in Tehran and the southern province of Hormozgan on October 12.

According to EU diplomats, EU nations have decided to impose sanctions on Iran because of its crackdown.

15 October - Prison fire

On October 15, a fire and clashes erupt at Tehran's notorious Evin prison, where hundreds of those detained during the demonstrations over Amini's death have reportedly been sent.

(With inputs from agencies)

