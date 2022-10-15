We stand with 'brave women of Iran,' says Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Friday (October 14) reiterated his support for Iran protests and said he stands with the citizens. The mass protests are biggest wave of demonstrations in Iran in years.

Protesters are protesting over custodial death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by Iran's morality police for 'improper' attire.

"I want you to know that we stand with the citizens, the brave women of Iran," he said at a college in Irvine, California, addressing a group of protesters who had gathered holding "Free Iran" signs.

"It stunned me what it awakened in Iran. It awakened something that I don't think will be quieted for a long, long time," said Biden.

Mahsa Amini passed away on September 16. According to Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights, more than 100 people have been killed since.

The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International called an "unrelenting brutal crackdown" that included an "all-out attack on child protesters" -- leading to the deaths of at least 23 minors.

Biden spoke briefly about the Iran protests ahead of a speech on lowering costs for American families in Irvine, near Los Angeles, which has a large Persian community.

"Women all over the world are being persecuted in various ways, but they should be able to wear in God's name what they want to wear," said Biden.

He added that Iran "has to end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights"

"I want to thank you all for speaking out," he told the local Persian community.

(With inputs from agencies)

