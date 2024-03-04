‘Not for sale,’ Macron under fire over Saudi proposal to build Olympic pavilion by Napoleon’s tomb

Saudi Arabia’s request to President Emmanuel Macron to erect an “Olympic village” by Napoleon’s tomb, Les Invalides, has set the cat among the pigeons in French politics.

Both radical left and right-wing parties in the country have vehemently opposed the proposal after a minister confirmed that Paris was looking favourably at Riyadh’s request to install a national pavilion, another push by the Arab nation to cement its position as the global sporting hub.

Why Les Invalides?

Olympic archery events are slated to be held in the long Esplanade Park of Les Invalides. Some events will be held by the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Macron's administration kept mum on the Saudi proposal until Nathalie Serre, a conservative MP, demanded information in a ­parliamentary question. Answering the question, French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu confirmed that the government was giving it a “sympathetic view”.

“Saudi Arabia is committed to ­respecting the security and financial measures of Les Invalides” and that Riyadh was an “important defence partner”. Many countries were ­setting up national pavilions in Paris for the games, he was quoted as saying.

Why the controversy?

The idea of the pavilion, which would be erected in May and last for four months, is being seen as an attempt to breach the country’s historic treasure by the opposition.

Nathalie Serre pointed out that a foreign state's 'pavilion' in "an archi­tectural treasure, full of symbolism and our country's history" would be out of place.

She said it would be egregious since Saudi Arabia is involved, “because of its human rights record.” “But even if it were a Danish or ­Canadian village, it would be the same,” she added.

Two biggest opposition parties — the right-wing populist National ­Rally led by Marine Le Pen and France Unbowed, the radical left party of Jean-Luc Mélenchon—also criticised the move.

“When you have a Chanel fashion show, it doesn’t last four months and we’re not appropriating anything other than the beauty of the place. There are some things that are not for sale and in my view Les Invalides is one of them.”

The defence ministry is now in damage control mode.

It said the deal was dependent “on strict conditions that the Saudis have not yet accepted, which must ensure the security and solemnity of the site and the peace of the resident pensioners”.