North Korea's Kim Jong Un may be in 'grave danger' after surgery: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be in “grave danger” after the cardiovascular surgery, CNN reported on April 21, citing a US official with direct knowledge of the matter.

Also read: Kim Jong Un absent on North Korea’s most important holiday: Precaution or doom?

The report came after a South Korean internet news outlet specializing in North Korea, reported that Kim Jong-un underwent heart surgery earlier this month and is recovering at his private villa.

Also read: North Korea denies sending a 'nice note' to Donald Trump



Speculation about Kim’s health was raised after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15, the country’s most important holiday.

The govt of South Korea was looking into reports saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after surgery.

An official from the National Intelligence Service, who didn’t want to be named, citing office rules, said the spy agency couldn’t immediately confirm the report.

The presidential Blue House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kim took over as leader after his father and late leader Kim Jong-il died in late 2011.