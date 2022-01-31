North Korea confirms Hwasong-12 IRBM test, shares pictures taken in space

North Korea has confirmed the testing of a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) on Sunday, state media reported on Monday.

A camera, which was fitted with the test warhead, took photos while it was in space, said KCNA.

This comes as US and South Korean officials warned the latest missile launch may lead to resumed testing of long-range weapons and nuclear bombs.

This was the seventh conducted by North Korea this year. For the first time, the country tested a nuclear-capable missile of that size since 2017.

South Korean and Japanese authorities had reported the launch on Sunday. They also condemned the act as a threat to regional security.

"The inspection firing test was conducted for the purpose of selectively inspecting the ground-to-ground mid-range long-range ballistic missile Hwasong-12 and verifying the overall accuracy of this weapon system," North Korean state news agency KCNA reported.

According to North Korea previously, the Hwasong-12 can carry a "large-size heavy nuclear warhead."

The photos, which have been released by state media, show space-based images of North Korea and the surrounding areas with the help of a round camera lens.

Kim Jong Un, the country’s leader, was not reported to have attended the test.

