/'No way to avoid attack': Kim Jong Un confirms North Korea's AI-powered missile launch

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday (Oct 4) confirmed launch of a missile that allegedly uses artificial intelligence (AI) to adjust its trajectory. He said that he oversaw the launch with his daughter Kim Ju Ae, state media reported. The AI technology means the missile is "capable of changing its flight orbit at a low altitude", Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong said, adding this meant there was "no way to avoid" the attack. The photos by KCNA showed a missile soaring into the sky in a burst of orange flame. Another photo showed Kim smiling, flanked by his daughter Ju Ae and wife Ri Sol Ju, who is seen clapping her hands in celebration.

"Through today's launching drill, the strategic missile soldiers have fully demonstrated their professional qualifications and counterattack posture," Kim said after overseeing the launch, according to an English-language dispatch by the official Korean Central News Agency. "We must continue our responsible efforts nonstop to constantly and repeatedly make the enemy recognize the reliability and fatality of our strategic offensive means," he added. The launch was conducted to help train soldiers operating the "hypersonic strategic weapon system", according to KCNA.

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Meanwhile, South Korea's military said that the missile was launched from an area around the eastern coastal city of Wonsan and flew more than 700 kilometres (435 miles). It came days after Seoul's military demanded an apology from Pyongyang for a blast that wounded three South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which it blamed on the North. Pyongyang has denied responsibility for last month's explosion and called South Korea "despicable" on Friday, undercutting overtures by Seoul's civilian leadership seeking a return to dialogue.