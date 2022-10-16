'No compromise on freedom', Taiwan responds after Xi Jinping's congress remarks

Hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping said he would never 'renounce force' in an attempt to reunify Taiwan with China, the island nation has responded.

Reportedly, Taiwan's presidential office released a statement and said it will never back down on its sovereignty.

"Taiwan's position is firm: no backing down on national sovereignty, no compromise on democracy and freedom, and meeting on the battlefield is absolutely not an option for the two sides of the Taiwan Strait," read the statement, before adding, "This is the consensus of Taiwan's people."

Additionally, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang in an interview said that China should focus on itself as protest banners came up on an overpass in Beijing.

Xi Jinping should pay attention to the smoke and protest banners on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing, rather than always thinking about using force to deal with Taiwan," said Su.

As reported by WION, Xi Jinping during the 20th party congress on Sunday morning said the Taiwan matter was for Chinese people only.

“The resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people themselves, to be decided by the Chinese people," said Xi.

The CCP leader added that China reserves the option of “taking all measures necessary” against separatist forces.

“We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort. But, we will never promise to renounce the use of force. And we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary.”

He also lauded his government's approach despite Taiwan's secessionist forces attempting to break away from China.

"In the face of serious provocations by the Taiwan independence separatists and the interference of external force, we resolutely carried out major struggles against separatism and interference, demonstrating our firm determination and strong ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose Taiwan independence force."

Xi added that his government had worked to curb separatism and foreign interference in Taiwan.

“We put forward an overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, promote cross-strait exchange and cooperation, resolutely oppose Taiwan independence, resolutely oppose interference by external powers, and firmly grasp the dominance and initiative in cross-strait relations."

China considers Taiwan an indelible part of its territory. However, the island nation and its people have never accepted China. The recent visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nearly triggered a war between the two nations.

Thus Xi sought the party congress as an opportunity to set the tone for his future endeavours as he receives the nod for a third consecutive term in the office.

