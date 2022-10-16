China's 20th Communist Party Congress LIVE updates | Xi opposes Taiwan independence

Xi Jinping addresses the CCP Congress on opening day Photograph: Reuters
The most significant event on the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) political calendar is now taking place. Around 2,300 delegates from all over China have gathered at Beijing's Great Hall of the People for the appointment of the CCP's top leadership, the amendment of its constitution, and the approval of the nation's policy directions for the following five years.
Oct 16, 2022, 08:15 AM (IST)
Apart from Taiwan, Xi devoted a significant section of his opening speech talking about Hong Kong. He claims that despite the challenges, his government had stood firm.
“Confronted with drastic changes and the international landscape, we have maintained foreign strategic resolve. We have safeguarded dignity and core interests."
Oct 16, 2022, 08:09 AM (IST)
As expected, Xi immediately touches Taiwan issue and states that his government managed to hold its own despite Taiwan's secessionist forces attempting to break away from China. Says his government has worked to curb separatism and foreign interference in Taiwan.
"In the face of serious provocations by the Taiwan independence separatists and the interference of external force, we resolutely carried out major struggles against separatism and interference, demonstrating our firm determination and strong ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose Taiwan independence force."
“We put forward an overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, promote cross-strait exchange and cooperation, resolutely oppose Taiwan independence, resolutely oppose interference by external powers, and firmly grasp the dominance and initiative in cross-strait relations," he added.
Oct 16, 2022, 07:53 AM (IST)
Xi begins his speech by summarising the achievements of his party since the last time they met in 2017. Highlights national defence, poverty alleviation and diplomacy.
However, most surprisingly, Xi doubles down on his government's 'zero-Covid' policy by citing it as an achievement. Claims his efforts and war against the virus has saved people's lives.
“In the face of the sudden pandemic, we are committed to putting people and lives first, and adhere to dynamic zero-Covid," says Xi.
"It has maximally protected people’s lives and health, and coordinated epidemic prevention and control with economic development,” he adds.
Oct 16, 2022, 07:49 AM (IST)
The CCP Congress is finally in full motion. Chinese President Xi Jinping takes the centrestage to deliver his speech.
Oct 16, 2022, 07:48 AM (IST)
According to Chinese state media, Xi is expected to adopt an amendment to the party's constitution. Furthermore, delegates are expected to hear and examine a report of the 19th CPC Central Committee and Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.
Oct 16, 2022, 07:36 AM (IST)
As the Chinese Communist Party holds a week-long gathering to celebrate Xi Jinping's first decade in office and herald in what is likely the start of a new era of strongman control, the anticipated coronation for the country's supreme leader has begun.
The party has kicked off its most important national convention in decades in Beijing amid increased security, tightened zero-Covid controls, and a frenzy of propaganda and censorship.
Over 2,296 delegates representing more than 96 million CPC members and over 4.9 million primary-level party organisations have been approved to attend the meet.