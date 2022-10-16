Xi writes to Kim Jong Un, calls for communication, unity and co-operation

Chinese President Xi Jinping has written a letter to North Korean leader Kin Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In his letter, the Chinese president has called for enhanced communication, unity and cooperation between China and North Korea. North Korean state media reported the news about the letter.

The letter was sent as a response to the congratulations Kim sent for the congress. Xi Jinping is poised to win third five-year term as General Secretary of the Communist Party.

In his letter, Xi expressed willingness to strengthen the relationship between China and North Korea, and "make a great contribution to providing two countries and their people with greater happiness and defending peace and stability in the region and the rest of the world," North Korea state news agency KCNA said.

The expression of support as reported by KCNA has come just days after a record number of ballistic missiles. For the first time since 2017, North Korea has made preparations to resume nuclear testing.

North Korea says its latest military activities, which have also included artillery drills and flights by warplanes, are in response to displays of force by South Korea and the United States, which have staged their own military drills to protest the North's tests.

