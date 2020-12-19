Nigeria: At least three people dead, two injured in suicide bomb attack

Nigeria has been hit once again and this time a teenage girl who blew herself up in a crowded area in northeast Nigeria's Borno state on Saturday.

The attack took place in the town of Konduga which is nearly 38 kilometres (24 miles) from the regional capital Maiduguri.

As of now, the volunteers and local authorities have managed to evacuate three dead bodies and two others who have been critically injured in the suicide bomb attack. "We evacuated three dead bodies and two people who were seriously injured from the scene," said aid worker Abubakar Mohammed.

The teenager set off the explosives among a group of men who were standing next to the local chief's home, said Ibrahim Liman, an anti-jihadist militia leader who gave the same toll.

Although the infamous Islamist group Boko Haram has not claimed responsibility of the attack, experts believe it bore the hallmark of the jihadist group which is known to use female suicide bombers to attack crowded areas to hurt civilians of the area.

This attack has happened a few days after Boko Haram kidnapped more than 300 schoolboys from Nigeria and kept them in custody for more than two days. The jihadist group also carried out a mass killings in a small town of Niger to warn Christians of more such attacks before Christmas.

The authorities are currently working to evacuate the injured.

This is a developing story.