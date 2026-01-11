Newlyweds among 8 killed in gas explosion during wedding celebrations in Pakistan

On Sunday (Jan 11), a gas cylinder explosion in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, claimed at least eight lives, which included the bride and groom. The police informed that the blast occurred as the relatives who were celebrating the matrimonial union were sleeping in the house. Due to the fire, a portion of the house collapsed, leaving seven people injured, according to the Islamabad police.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“DIG Islamabad Mohammad Javed Tariq is personally present at the scene, supervising the rescue operation. Senior officers of Islamabad Police are also present at the scene along with DIG Islamabad, and police and rescue teams are carrying out relief operations in complete coordination,” a statement by Islamabad Police stated.

“The area has been completely cordoned off. The injured are being provided immediate medical assistance, and further investigations into the incident are ongoing,” it added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences to the victims and their families. In a statement issued by his office, he expressed sorrow over the horrific incident that claimed lives on a joyous occasion like a wedding. Sharif also instructed officials to ensure that the injured receive appropriate medical treatment. He asked for a thorough investigation into the incident. There have been quite a few deadly cylinder incidents in Pakistan due to gas leaks.