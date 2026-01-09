/Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif wants US to ‘kidnap’ Netanyahu after Maduro capture | Watch

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said in a televised interview that the United States should ‘kidnap’ Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the way Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was taken away, if the US government really believes in humanity. Khawaja Asif further added that Turkey could also kidnap Netanyahu and that “Pakistanis are praying for it.” Video clips of the televised interview broadcast on Thursday have since gone viral on social media. In the interview, Pakistan’s defence minister described Netanyahu as the “worst criminal of humanity” and alleged that no atrocities in history match those committed against Palestinians in Gaza.

“No community has done what Israel has done to Palestinians in the last 4,000-5,000 years. He [Netanyahu] is the biggest criminal of humanity. The world has not seen a bigger criminal,” Asif said.

Khawaja Asif also seeks to penalize Netanyahu’s backers

Khawaja Asif also raised the issue of penalising Netanyahu’s enablers and backers, stating, “And what does the law say about those who support such criminals…” At that moment, the television anchor interjected to call a break and cautioned that Asif’s comments on Netanyahu’s backers risked being seen as a veiled reference to US President Donald Trump.

Pakistan has never recognised Israel and officially presents its ties with Iran as one of fraternity and shared regional interests.

Israel also does not hold Pakistan in good stead. Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has said in an interview that the Jewish state is not comfortable with the Pakistan army participating in any Gaza force, while expressing its deep concern over the growing links between Hamas and Pakistan-based terror groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The Israeli envoy has rejected the proposal of Pakistani military’s involvement in a potential International Stabilisation Force (ISF) for Gaza under Trump’s Gaza plan.

When asked in the interview if Israel would be comfortable with the Pakistan Army’s role in Gaza, given its links with radical terrorist organisations, the ambassador replied to NDTV with a firm “no”, indicating Israel’s disapproval of any role by the Pakistan Army in Gaza.