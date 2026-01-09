/Airlines in UAE, Qatar, and Turkey cancel flights to Iran as protests intensify

Airlines operating out of the UAE, Turkey, and Qatar cancelled multiple flights to Iran on Friday amid increasing protests following unrest in the country. At least 17 flydubai flights scheduled to operate between Dubai and the Iranian cities of Tehran, Shiraz, and Mashhad were cancelled, according to the Dubai Airports website. A flydubai spokesperson said that all flights to Iran scheduled for Friday had been cancelled, adding that the airline would “continue to monitor the situation” and revise its schedule accordingly.

The disruptions extended beyond the United Arab Emirates, as at least two flights scheduled to operate between Doha and Tehran were cancelled on Friday, according to the Hamad International Airport website. The airport showed services returning to schedule on Saturday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Turkish media also reported widespread cancellations. Turkish Airlines reportedly cancelled 17 flights to Iran, while AJet cancelled six. Budget carrier Pegasus Airlines also cancelled flights to Iranian cities on Friday.

However, the flights operated by Iranian carriers, including Iran Air, Mahan Air and Qeshm Air, were continuing as normal.

The flight suspensions come as Iran faces ongoing nationwide protests that began in late December, driven by worsening economic conditions.

The developments follow a pattern seen during previous periods of unrest in Iran, when carriers temporarily scaled back operations, citing security and communication disruptions. Industry sources said they were closely monitoring the situation and would adjust schedules accordingly.

While authorities have not specified the reasons for the cancellations, they came as Iran was effectively cut off from the outside world after Tehran imposed an internet blackout to curb the spreading protests. Phone calls were unable to connect to the country, and Iranian news websites were updated only intermittently.

Iran has also been hit by a countrywide digital blackout, with authorities limiting mobile internet access to curb the spread of protests. The blackout, which began on Thursday, extended into Friday, adding to travel and operational uncertainty across the region.

So far, at least 50 people have been killed in violence during the protests, said the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Images aired overnight by Iranian television showed what it said were burning buses, cars, and motorbikes, along with fires at metro stations and banks.