/'Please be prepared to intervene to help the people of Iran': Reza Pahlavi urges support from Donald Trump as protestors throng streets

As the protests continue to escalate in Iran, protesters took to the streets and continued marching into early on Friday (January 9) after the country’s exiled crown prince urged demonstrations, defying authorities despite widespread internet disruptions and cuts to international phone services. Several videos shared online by activists appeared to show demonstrators chanting anti-government slogans around bonfires, with debris scattered across streets in Tehran and other cities. Meanwhile, Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, has asked supporters to be united. “Dear young people, keep your readiness and your unity. A united nation will overcome any enemy,” he said.

Reza called for a mass demonstration in the country, and the people responded to it. Now, the exiled prince is asking for help from the US President Donald Trump, who had earlier said, "I have let them know that if they start killing people, which they tend to do during their riots, they have lots of riots, if they do it, we are going to hit them very hard,” Trump said in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

In a post on X, Reza wrote, "Mr. President, this is an urgent and immediate call for your attention, support, and action. Last night, you saw the millions of brave Iranians in the streets facing down live bullets. Today, they are facing not just bullets but a total communications blackout. No Internet. No landlines. Ali Khamenei, fearing the end of his criminal regime at the hands of the people and with the help of your powerful promise to support the protesters, has threatened the people on the streets with a brutal crackdown. And he wants to use this blackout to murder these young heroes. I have called the people to the streets to fight for their freedom and to overwhelm the security forces with sheer numbers. Last night they did that. Your threat to this criminal regime has also kept the regime’s thugs at bay. But time is of the essence. The people will be on the streets again in an hour. I am asking you to help. You have proven, and I know you are a man of peace and a man of your word. Please be prepared to intervene to help the people of Iran."

US, Israel 'directly intervening' in protests: Iran FM