/'Pak Army invites me...': Terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's deputy chief's video exposes Pakistan's terror connections

In a big admission, Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's second most important figure, Saifullah Kasuri, confirmed the terror organisation's link with the Pakistani Army. In a speech at an event at a children's school in Pakistan, Kasuri claimed that Pakistan Army calls him to lead funeral prayers, and added that India is scared of him. The video of his speech has gone viral on social media, however the authenticity of the video is not known.