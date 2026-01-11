/'Pak Army invites me...': Terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's deputy chief's video exposes Pakistan's terror connections

Google Preferred
Published: Jan 11, 2026, 09:34 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 09:41 IST
Saifullah Kasuri addressing a crowd at a children's school in Pakistan Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Lashkar-e-Taiba deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri claimed in a viral video that the Pakistan Army invites him to lead funeral prayers, indirectly admitting ties between the military and the terror group. 

In a big admission, Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's second most important figure, Saifullah Kasuri, confirmed the terror organisation's link with the Pakistani Army. In a speech at an event at a children's school in Pakistan, Kasuri claimed that Pakistan Army calls him to lead funeral prayers, and added that India is scared of him. The video of his speech has gone viral on social media, however the authenticity of the video is not known.

In the video, the deputy chief of the terror group was seen standing on a raised platform decorated with red balloons. He said, "Pakistan's Army invites me to lead funeral prayers. Do you know India is also scared of me?" This exposes Pakistan Army's nexus with terror outfits in Pakistan.

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...

