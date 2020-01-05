New Zealand: People call emergency services after skies turn orange due to bushfires

Massive bushfires in Australia caused new concerns when the smoke reached neighbouring country New Zealand, forcing people to dial emergency numbers when they spotted orange skies.

The smokes have now moved North, which includes Auckland after covering much of the South Island.

Took these in Auckland city, New Zealand at 3pm today. The smoke from the #AustralianBushfire shrouding everything in orange. pic.twitter.com/tgoRx4I11v — Gala Georgette (@GalaGeorgette) January 5, 2020 ×

After the skies turned "scary", people in Auckland were urged by police not to dial the 111 emergency number to report the orange haze in the sky coming from Australia.

"We are currently receiving high numbers of calls related to this," police said.

People in New Zealand shared images of orange skies seen across Auckland.

Just took a couple of shots of the #Auckland smoke from the #AustralianBushfire. Looks absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/zCK8DFzxlM — Cinematic Captures (@CineCaptures) January 5, 2020 ×

Zimena Dormer-Didovich, a local, said that her 14-year-old asthmatic son was feeling the effects of the haze.

"It's very unsettling to see this. I can't imagine what the Australians just be experiencing." said Dormer-Didovich.

Experts say that the change in colour is caused by the smoke which reduces the visibility of blue light.

Forecaster Weatherwatch.co.nz said the appearance of the sky changed dramatically in the early afternoon.

"The gloomy weather is likely to continue for the rest of Sunday with this next main plume moving through and thickening over Sunday afternoon," WeatherWatch said.

At least 24 people have been killed in this season's bushfires in Australia. More than 5.25 million hectares (13 million acres) of land has been burnt in the fires.

(with inputs from AFP and Reuters)



