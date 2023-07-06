New York rocked by series of shooting incidents on 4th of July; 2 killed, 11 injured

On the evening of 4th of July, gun violence rocked New York City as a series of shootings resulted in two deaths and left 11 people injured.



Among the victims of Wednesday's tragic shootings were an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both fatally shot on Morris Avenue in The Bronx locality.



In New York City, the level-four mobilisation plan was activated after five shootings were reported from the Bronx locality alone.

Also watch | US: 4 dead at Independence Day celebrations at Louisiana; gun violence reaches new highs × In the level-four mobilisation plan, one patrol car is deployed in each of the city's 77 precincts to the borough, meaning an intensified police presence.



Mayor Eric Adams arrived at the scene to support the ongoing police investigation, New York Post reported. New York 4th of July shooting: Series of violence The wave of violence commenced around 12:40 AM when a 34-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg in the Throggs Neck area of The Bronx. Despite his injuries, he managed to reach Westchester Square Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Approximately 20 minutes later, a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg and buttocks in the same neighbourhood. Initially, he sought medical assistance at Montefiore Medical Center but was subsequently transferred to Jacobi Medical Center, also in stable condition, New York Post reported.

In Brownsville, Brooklyn, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a 20-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Bristol Street and Livonia Avenue.

She was transported to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where her condition was reported as stable. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation. Have there been any arrests for the shooting spree? No. There have been no arrests in the series of shootings so far. New York state gun laws The residents of New York do not need permits to keep rifles or shotguns in New York.



In general, New York residents also do not need permits to possess rifles or shotguns in New York, as long as the rifle barrel is at least 16 inches long or the shotgun barrel is at least 18 inches long, according to the gun laws in the state.

Only people with criminal convictions and those who have been certified mentally incompetent are not allowed to possess rifles or shotguns.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE