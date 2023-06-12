US: 3 dead, several wounded after domestic dispute turns into shooting episode at Maryland home

In what comes as another incident of shooting in the US, at least three persons were killed while several were injured on Sunday night at a house in the state of Maryland.

The shooting occurred at a private residence on the 1000 block of Paddington Place, between Edgewood Road and Kensington Way. According to Annapolis Police spokesperson Bernie Bennett, the encounter in the southeastern region of the city was a case of "domestic shooting" where multiple people were struck by gunfire.

The suspect and the victims appeared to know each other. The Baltimore Sun said it was a domestic dispute that turned awry.

Although the suspect was nabbed by the police, said Bennet and that one person was taken to a trauma centre, he could not confirm the number of fatalities.

City Police Chief Ed Jackson hinted there could be rise in number of fatalities.

"Shooting incident at a private residence in 1000 block of Paddington Road. Suspect in custody. No threat to public. First responders on the scene," said Annapolis Police in a statement after the incident.

Annapolis Sen. Sarah Elfreth took to social media after the shooting and requested the public to keep the first responders in their prayers.

"Our community experienced a tragedy beyond words this evening. Multiple fatalities and injuries are reported. A suspect is in custody and Police are communicating that there is no broader threat to the public," said Elfreth in a message posted on Facebook.

"Please keep the family and the first responders of the Annapolis Police Department & Annapolis Fire Department in your thoughts tonight," she added. Gun violence on the rise The United States has witnessed over 200 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The statistic becomes all the more damning when one realises there have been more mass shootings than days in 2023. The archive tracked more than 647 mass shootings in 2022 while the number stood at 690 in 2021.

