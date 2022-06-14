'Never an indication of interest in actual facts': Barr lashes out at Trump in Capitol riots hearing

Donald Trump's aides told a US congressional hearing investigating the January 6 Capitol riots that the former president's claims on election fraud during the 2020 US presidential polls was unfounded.

Former US attorney general Bill Barr told the hearing that Trump had "become detached from reality". Barr told the lawmakers that "he was demoralised".

"When I went into this and would tell him how crazy some of these allegations were, there was never an indication of interest in the actual facts," Barr said.

The US congressional hearing is investigating whether there was a conspiracy by Trump and his inner circle to overturn the 2020 presidential verdict.

Barr described Trump's assertions as "bullshit" and "crazy stuff" while stating that the former president did not have any "interest in what the actual facts were".

Republican Liz Cheney informed that Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night and instead chose to listen to an "apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani" who claimed Trump had won and insisted that the vote count be stopped "to falsely claim everything was fraudulent."

"President Trump's own campaign advisers, his Department of Justice and his cybersecurity experts all told him the same thing," Cheney informed US lawmakers.

Democratic panel member Zoe Lofgren said: "As early as April 2020, Mr Trump claimed that the only way he could lose an election would be as a result of fraud, while adding that,"the big lie was also a big rip-off."

