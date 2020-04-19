Morning news brief: US corona toll, Spain lockdown, and more!

File photo Photograph:( Others )
Good morning! Start your day WION's daily news brief!
US: 1,891 new coronavirus deaths as hundreds protest against lockdown
Coronavirus: Spain extends lockdown by two weeks as death toll tops 20,000
China has 'moral obligation' to share coronavirus data: White House
Over 2.25 million coronavirus cases registered worldwide; death toll tops 154,000
UK government faces mounting criticism over protection clothing shortages
Queen Elizabeth cancels gun salutes for her birthday: Report
Watch: Kangana Ranaut defends Rangoli Chandel, asks govt to 'demolish' Twitter in India