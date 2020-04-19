Coronavirus: Spain extends lockdown by two weeks as death toll tops 20,000

After the death toll in the country crossed 20,000, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday extended the nationwide lockdown by two weeks to May 9.

"We have done the hardest part through responsibility and social discipline... we are putting the most extreme moments behind us," the PM said, warning that the country should not take "hasty decisions" to put "fragile gains" made so far in danger.

Also read | Over 2.25 million coronavirus cases registered worldwide; death toll tops 154,000

However, the restrictions gave some relaxation to children who are allowed to go outside from April 27.

Also read | Putin orders daily coronavirus projections as Russia's tally nears 37,000

Until now only adults were allowed to go outside only for reasons such as working, shopping for food and medicine, medical checkups or walking the dog.

But, there were rising calls on letting the children go outside.

Spain is behind Italy and the United States in terms of the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus with 20,043 fatalities.

However, health officials claim that Spain has passed the peak of the virus, which on April 2 killed 950 people.

As per the latest figures released on Friday, the country recorded another 565 deaths from the virus and the infections rose nearly to 200,000. About 75,000 people have also cured of the virus in Spain.

(With AFP inputs)