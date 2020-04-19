US: 1,891 new coronavirus deaths as hundreds protest against lockdown

As much as 1,891 people died in the United States from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, brining the total death toll to 38,664 on Saturday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

As per the latest figures, The COVID-19 infections in the US rose to 732,197.

Both in terms of number of deaths and infections, the US is the world affected by coronavirus, that has killed over 157,539 people worldwide.

Meanwhie, hundreds in the country protested against the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 spread, saying that the restrictions are severely impacing the economy.

The protest comes after US President Donald Trump repeatedly insiting on removing restrictions which have had crushing impact on jobs and businesses.

Cold rain couldn't stop around 400 people who gathered in Concord, New Hampshire to protest that extended quarantines were not required in a state that has relatively less COVID-19 cases.

"I really think some of the governors have gotten carried away," Trump said at a White House news conference on Saturday.

Trump also supported protesters of Minnesota, Virginia and Michigan in a series of tweets who have been demonstrating against stay-at-home measures.

"LIBERATE MINNESOTA!" the US president tweeted. "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!"

"LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!," Trump said in another tweet.

All these three states are ruled by Democratic governors.