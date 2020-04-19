China has 'moral obligation' to share coronavirus data: White House

The United States on Saturday continued building pressure on China over transparency in novel coronavirus figures with the White House saying Beijing had a "moral obligation" to provide information important to the rest of the world.

"When you are the first country to have an outbreak, you really have a moral obligation to the world to not only talk about it, but provide that information that's critical to the rest of the world to really respond to this credibly," Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force said.

Birx made these comments when she was asked about China's transparency over its coronavirus data.

US President Donald Trump also continued raising doubts over China's COVID-19 figures, warning that the country should face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the coronavirus pandemic.

The US and other European countries are pressurising China over transparency, following which the country's COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan its raised death toll by 50 per cent.

However, Trump still didn't get convinced by China's new figures, saying: "it is far higher than that and far higher than the US, not even close".

(With Reuters inputs)

