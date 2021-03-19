Morning news brief: US, Chinese officials clash in Alaska, limited lockdown in Paris & more!

As US and Chinese officials began talks in Alaska for the first time under the Biden administration, China top diplomat Yang Jiechi threatened "firm actions" against "US interference". However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hit back saying China's actions "threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability" during the meeting in Anchorage.

Meanwhile, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, France on Thursday announced limited lockdown in Paris and several other regions to combat the virus. French PN Jean Castex said there were increased threats due to a "third wave" with nearly 1,200 people in intensive care in the Paris region even as the British variant of the virus has been responsible for the most number of cases in recent weeks.

In the US, the contentious immigration bills were passed in the House of Representatives that would provide legal status for millions of undocumented immigrants. The House on Thursday voted to open a gateway to citizenship for young Dreamers and immigrants who have fled war or natural disasters abroad, giving Democrats a win in the year's first vote on an issue.

Gunmen kill 13 police in ambush in central Mexico

Armed gunmen killed at least eight Mexican police officials and five prosecution investigators in an ambush in the central State of Mexico on Thursday.

Watch: Pakistan makes another peace offer to India