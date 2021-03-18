Gravitas: Pakistan makes another peace offer to India

Mar 18, 2021, 11.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan is aggressively pushing for talks with India. Imran Khan says peace with Pakistan will give India direct access to Central Asia. General Bajwa wants India to 'bury the past'. Where does India stand? WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.
