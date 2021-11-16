Morning news brief: US-China virtual summit, school removes washroom doors and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From Biden urging for 'guardrails' against conflict and Xi calling for better communication as US-China virtual summit begins to achieving what Trump couldn't, US president celebrating rare win with infrastructure bill signing, we have it all.

US-China virtual summit: Biden urges for 'guardrails' against conflict, Xi calls for better communication

On Monday, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened a virtual summit calling for more communication between the superpowers and "guardrails" to prevent a conflict.

Achieving what Trump couldn't, Biden celebrates rare win with US infrastructure bill signing

Amid heavy criticism and a bleak outlook from opinion polls, President Joe Biden signed into law the largest US infrastructure overhaul in more than half a century on Monday at a rare bipartisan celebration in the White House.

Europe, Asia on alert after reporting ‘severe’ avian influenza outbreak

Recently, several outbreaks of severe bird flu have been reported in Europe and Asia to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), triggering fears of human transmission.

For ‘safety concerns’, high school in US removes washroom doors: Report

In a bizarre move, a high school in the United States has removed washroom doors citing safety concerns. But the development has in turn led to privacy issues. It is located in Austin, Texas.

