For ‘safety concerns’, high school in US removes washroom doors: Report

In a bizarre move, a high school in the United States has removed washroom doors citing safety concerns. But the development has in turn led to privacy issues.

The high school is located in Austin, Texas. The principal of the educational institution decided to remove restroom doors to check drug use and other "significant behavioural events" that occurred this year, said a report.

Also Read | Majority of Americans are cutting ties with anti-vaxxer family members: Survey

In a letter to parents explaining her decision, Christina Steele Hantgin, principal, Austin ISD’s Travis Early College High School, admitted that she could have done a better job by communicating about her plans, said a CBS Austin report.

In the letter, Hantgin said that there have been behavioural events and "conduct violations" inside restrooms, which include around 90% of drug offenses.

In Austin, Texas there have been doors in the bathroom removed. This happened due to drug offenses. The incidents have decreased, but is this the right way to go? Where does the privacy go? How do we stop drug offenses in schools? #SWO332 #2021SWO332 — SWO332 (@swo332sophomore) November 15, 2021 ×

Since the removal of the doors, there have been no incidents, added Hantgin. Another report said that no stall in the washroom can be viewed from the hallway outside.

The move has not gone down well with several netizens, who raised privacy issues.

Also Read | Huge catch: $44 million worth cocaine found in onion ring cargo at UK border

As per KXAN.com, the school seems to have exhausted other methods in dealing with the safety issues.

Another strategy could have been locking bathroom doors, which could not be monitored. But as per the report, the process was taking up a lot of time.

"My number one priority is safety. Removing the doors is one of many strategies we are planning or implementing to keep our campus a safe learning environment," added Hantgin, in the letter, as per the report.

(With inputs from agencies)