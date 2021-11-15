Huge catch: $44 million worth cocaine found in onion ring cargo at UK border

In a huge illicit drugs seizure, a shipment of cocaine worth $44 million (£33 million) was found in an onion ring cargo in Coquelles, France, said officials at the UK border.

According to the country's National Crime Agency (NCA), the 922-pound (418 kg) shipment was spotted by Border Force officers on Thursday evening after halting a lorry, which was headed to the UK.

Also Read: 'Groundbreaking': UK scientists come up with vaccine therapy that could prevent Alzheimer’s disease

Piotr Perzenowski, 30, has been charged with smuggling the shipment. On Saturday morning, he also appeared at Kent's Folkestone Magistrates' Court.

NCA's branch commander Mark Howes said, "This was a really significant amount of drugs taken out of circulation. The seizure will deprive the organised crime group responsible for them of profit, which would have fuelled more offending.”

Also Read: 'Invisible Killer': Air pollution in Europe still kills 300,000 a year

“Working with our partners such as Border Force, we will continue to fight the Class A drugs threat in our mission to protect the public," Howes added.

The accused has been remanded in the case. He is scheduled to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on December 13.

(With inputs from agencies)