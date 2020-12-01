Morning news brief: Trump's legal loss, Iran accuses Israel of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's death and more

The outgoing US President Donald Trump lost yet another legal battle in the state of Arizona and Wisconsin against the President-elect Joe Biden in which he had accused the states and Biden of voter fraud and manipulation. The states declared transparent electoral process in the recently held US elections. His close advisor of the COVID-19 taskforce, Scott Atlas, resigned amid a surge in the coronavirus cases in the US. While the US is struggling to form leadership, Iran has accused Israel for using electronic devices to remotely kill their countries top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Joe Biden wins Arizona, Wisconsin; Donald Trump alleges corruption

'WOW, total election corruption in Arizona. Hearing on now!,' Donald Trump tweeted after Biden's win in Wisconsin and Arizona.

Moderna to request US and European regulators for emergency COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna will also submit an application for Conditional Marketing Authorisation (CMA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Donald Trump's close advisor, Scott Atlas, resigns from COVID-19 taskforce

Scott Atlas, Donald Trump's advisor, had asked people to 'rise up' against lockdowns and other coronavirus measures.

Azerbaijani forces enter last district handed over by Armenia

Azerbaijan's defence ministry released a video showing a tank flying an Azerbaijani flag leading a column of trucks into the Lachin district.

Iran says Israel used electronic devices to remotely kill nuclear scientist