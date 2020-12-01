Joe Biden wins Arizona, Wisconsin; Donald Trump alleges corruption

Joe Biden has already been labelled as the US President-elect, but the outgoing President Donald Trump is refusing to concede even as he lost his legal battles in the states of Arizona and Wisconsin.

After an investigation into Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud and manipulation, Arizona secretary of state Katie Hobbs has cleared the air by stating that "this election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona's laws and elections procedures, despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary."

Biden has become the first Democrat after Bill Clinton to win this state, which has majorly been Republican in the recent past. Bill Clinton won the state in 1996, and Biden's win, this year, has marked history and has marked a significant shift in the electoral map.

Biden beat Trump by just over 10,400 ballots in a state where turnout was high, and shifting demographics saw a growing population of young Hispanic voters. As per experts, his historic win is being credited to suburban women attracted to his centrist approach.

While the country was being given the proof of a transparent and error-free electoral process, Trump took to Twitter to disagree with the results, yet again.

.@OANN WOW, total election corruption in Arizona. Hearing on now! Why isn’t @FoxNews covering the Arizona hearings? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020 ×

"WOW, total election corruption in Arizona. Hearing on now!," he tweeted a few hours before claiming "Such total corruption. So sad for our country!" on the same topic on Twitter.

The state of Wisconsin, too, certified Biden's victory after the Governor Tony Evers concluded the process by saying he has "carried out his duty".

"Please join me in thanking our clerks, election administrators, and poll workers across our state for working tirelessly to ensure we had a safe, fair and efficient election," Evers said.

The news broke out a day after Pennsylvania's highest court, too, dismissed Trump's claims of voter fraud in the state. Trump has, meanwhile, also stated that he will concede to Biden only if he loses in the electoral college voting.