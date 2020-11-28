Donald Trump and his tiny desk; #DiaperDon trends on Twitter

Donald Trump's presidency is coming to an end, but it seems like his antics will seem to continue and entertain the Twitterati till the end of his days in the White House.

During the Thanksgiving press conference, the outgoing US President was pictured sitting behind a tiny desk —which was much smaller than the usual Presidential desk commonly used by the US Presidents.

As soon as the internet caught hold of the glimpse, people were happy to point out the similarities between Trump's '#TinyDesk' and the other miniature tables, such as one found in a doll's house.

However, some people also tried explaining Trump's choice of the 'tiny desk' explaining the table is specially designed and used for signing documents. However, while Trump sat at the table alone, usually the President — and a few other world leaders who have been pictured with similar-sized desks — use this table specifically for signing documents and is pictured with other leaders, and never alone.