Morning news brief: Tributes pour in for India's Gen Bipin Rawat, US warns Russia, and more

US defence secretary, UN chief extend their condolences as Bipin Rawat passes away. Photograph:( AFP )
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief
US President Joe Biden has claimed that he has warned his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that Moscow will be facing economic sanctions if Ukraine is attacked by his forces. Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives passed a law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region because of concerns about forced labour.
Click on headlines to read more
Biden threatens Russia with 'severe sanctions' if Ukraine is attacked
While Biden has issued such a strong statement against his Russian counterpart to protect Ukraine, he has also added that sending US soldiers to Ukraine to help confront Russia is 'not on the table'.
'Forced labour': US House passes law to ban imports from China's Xinjiang
Under the 'Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act' or the Uyghur measure, all goods coming from Xinjiang would be presumed to have been made with forced labour.
Jailed Jimmy Lai convicted for 'unauthorised assembly' in Tiananmen vigil
The other two convicted people are former journalist Gwyneth Ho and prominent rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung. These pro-democracy activists have been charged for taking part in the Tiananmen vigil, which was legally banned.
Remembering the legend who changed the game altogether with reforms