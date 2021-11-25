Morning news brief: Thousands entered US unvetted, most expensive goat sold and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From tens of thousands entering US unvetted after Afghan airlift as per memo to Havana Syndrome becoming a top priority of FBI, we have it all.

You can also read about most expensive goat Marrakesh fetches record $21,000 in Australia.

Please click on the headline to read the full story.

After Afghan airlift, tens of thousands entered US unvetted, says memo

In a revelation made by a congressional memo, almost none of the 82,000 people, who were airlifted from Afghanistan, were vetted before being admitted to the United States. The memo summarised interviews with federal officials, who oversaw the evacuation of people at domestic and international military bases from war-torn country.

Havana Syndrome now a top priority of FBI, will continue to identify the cause

Havana Syndrome has emerged as a new topic of concern in the US. Officially called "anomalous health incidents", the Federal Bureau of Investigation has termed the syndrome as a top priority and said that they will continue to look for the cause behind it.

In Australia, most expensive goat Marrakesh fetches record $21,000

Setting a new record, a goat, which is known as Marrakesh, has been sold for $21,000. The goat had gone on sale in the western New South Wales town of Cobar on Wednesday. Andrew Mosely, the buyer of the most expensive goat of Australia, has described his acquisition as a “very stylish buck”.

Watch | United States: 3 men found guilty for murdering a black man in Georgia

Watch | France: Rising sea level endanger the balance of the unique eco system