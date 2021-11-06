Morning news brief: Palestine's PM seeks support, G20 saw special protocol and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From Palestine's PM seeking India's support at international forums to G20, COP26 witnessing special protocol for Indian PM Modi, we have it all.

You can also read about Blinken vowing to solve puzzle of Havana Syndrome and Russian diplomat, who was found dead outside Berlin embassy, being declared as secret agent.

Palestine's PM seeks India's support at international forums

During meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of climate summit, Palestine's Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh has sought India's support for Palestinian cause at international forums like United Nations. India is currently a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

G20, COP26 saw special protocol for Indian PM Modi

Mega summits can always be a logistics nightmare. And it is a challenge when several head of states are converging for it. Even amidst this challenge, hosts Italy and UK for the G20 and Glasgow COP26 climate summit gave "special protocol consideration" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian delegation.

Havana Syndrome: Blinken vows to solve puzzle of the mysterious illness

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged to get to the bottom of so-called 'Havana syndrome'. There are suspicions that the mysterious illness plaguing US diplomats worldover could be caused by Russian microwave attacks.

Russian diplomat found dead outside Berlin embassy declared as secret agent

German security services believe that a man found dead in a street outside the Russian Embassy in Berlin last month was an undercover agent of Russia's FSB intelligence service, Der Spiegel reported.

Watch | Afghanistan: Taliban's leader warns against infiltrators