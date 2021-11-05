Russian diplomat found dead outside Berlin embassy declared as secret agent by officials

German security services believe that a man found dead in a street outside the Russian Embassy in Berlin last month was an undercover agent of Russia's FSB intelligence service, Der Spiegel reported.

The body was found on the morning of October 19. As per reports, he fell from the upper floor of the Russian embassy building. However, it is still unclear why he fell. The cause of death also remains unclear.

The magazine report further states that the officers called an ambulance.

In a statement to the Interfax news agency, the embassy confirmed that a Russian diplomat had died but said it was "not commenting on this tragic event for ethical reasons".

Der Spiegel and investigative site Bellingcat have reported that the dead diplomat had been recognised as the second secretary at the Russian embassy in Berlin. However, the German security officials believe he was an undercover officer for Russia's FSB. The officials also believed that he was related to a high-ranking FSB officer.

The Kremlin has denied any link between the killing and the Russian state. Also, the Russian embassy refused an autopsy of the diplomat.

The embassy, in a statement, said, "A tragic accident with a Russian diplomat occurred on October 19, 2021."

"All the formalities related to sending the diplomat's body to his homeland were promptly settled with the competent law enforcement and medical authorities of Germany in accordance with the current practice."

"We consider the speculation that appeared in a number of Western media in the context of this tragic incident to be absolutely incorrect."