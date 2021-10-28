Morning news brief: North Korea's food crisis, fine on Poland, and more

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has asked the people of his country to eat less until 2025 in a bid to combat the food crisis.Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tweeted that the four police personnel were killed due to firing by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers, adding that 253 others had been injured in the violence.

North Korea food crisis: Leader Kim Jong Un asks people to 'eat less' until 2025





Food prices are soaring in North Korea due to a lack of supply which is unable to meet the demand of people living in the country.

Pakistan: 4 cops among 8 killed, over 250 injured in clashes between proscribed Islamist groups and police





At least eight people were killed, including four policemen, and over 250 were injured in clashes between supporters of a radical Islamist party and the police in Pakistan’s Punjab state, prompting the Imran Khan government to deploy paramilitary forces for two months to control the situation.

'Pressure of blackmail': EU court imposes massive fine of over $1 million per day on Poland





The European Union has imposed a fine of $1.16 million per day on Poland over a dispute of the rule of the law.The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has asked Warsaw to pay the fine for maintaining a disciplinary chamber for judges.



Pictures: Which countries and blocs are major players at the Glasgow climate summit?





The diverse interests among the 197 signatories to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) make for a tough challenge reaching consensus on the next steps to stem global warming.





Watch | Gravitas: Is WHO delaying approval for COVAXIN?

Watch | Israel moves ahead with new West Bank settlement homes plan despite US opposition