North Korea food crisis: Leader Kim Jong Un asks people to 'eat less' until 2025

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has asked the people of his country to eat less until 2025 in a bid to combat the food crisis.

Food prices are soaring in North Korea due to a lack of supply which is unable to meet the demand of people living in the country.

Blaming a ''series of deviations'' for singling out tight food supplies, Kim said ''The people's food situation is now getting tense as the agricultural sector failed to fulfill its grain production plan.''

The food shortage in North Korea have been exacerbated by the sanctions, the coronavirus pandemic, and last year’s typhoons.

Kim had mobilised the military to carry out relief work in areas recently hit by heavy rains.

A source told Radio Free Asia (RFA) that ''Two weeks ago, they told the neighborhood watch unit meeting that our food emergency would continue until 2025.''

''Authorities emphasised that the possibility of reopening customs between North Korea and China before 2025 was very slim.''

The ruling Worker's Party's Central Military Commission held a meeting in the eastern province of South Hamgyong to discuss the perilous situation.

The meeting came amid concerns over a crisis in a reclusive economy that has already been dogged by international sanctions, aimed at curbing its nuclear and weapons programmes.

In April, Kim had urged ruling party officials to wage another “Arduous March” of work and sacrifice, linking the current economic crises to a period in the 1990s of famine and disaster.

''Arduous March'' was a term adopted by officials to rally citizens during a famine that killed as many as 3 million North Koreans after the fall of the Soviet Union, which had been a major backer of Pyongyang’s communist founders.

The period is often talked about as a historic event, but Kim’s apparent comparison to current problems came after he said the country faces the ''worst-ever situation.''