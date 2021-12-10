Morning news brief: Mexico road accident, Covid vaccine hoarding and more

At least 53 people were killed when a trailer collided with a truck and overturned in southern Mexico on Thursday, with most of the victims believed to be migrants, according to local authorities.The World Health Organization warned several nations against hoarding vaccines for booster shots in an attempt to battle the new Omicron variant.

At least 53 migrants killed, 58 injured in a cargo truck accident in southern Mexico





According to the chief of the state Civil Protection Service, Luis Manuel Garca, the disaster occurred when a truck carrying more than 100 people toppled on Thursday afternoon near Tuxtla Gutiérrez, the capital, in southern Chiapas state.

WHO warns against vaccine hoarding as world is in a 'perilous situation'





Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus further warned that the world is not on its path to meet the target as he said that the world is in a "perilous situation."

In Afghanistan, the al-Qaida extremist group has grown slightly: US Army General



Speaking at the Pentagon, McKenzie said it’s clear that al-Qaida is attempting to rebuild its presence inside Afghanistan, which was the base from which it planned the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks against the United States.

Watch | Mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat and others arrives in New Delhi, last rites to be held today

Watch | Can Iran nuclear deal be salvaged? US-Israel ramp up pressure on Iran