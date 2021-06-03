Morning news brief: Mehul Choksi denied bail, 10,000 Olympic volunteers quit and more

Here is WION's daily morning news brief with what’s happening around the world today.

A magistrate court in Dominica on Wednesday rejected fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi's bail appeal. Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday a breakthrough in talks in Vienna to revive a nuclear deal before he leaves office in August required a "will" beyond his power. Around 10,000 of 80,000 planned Tokyo 2020 Olympic volunteers have quit, organisers have revealed as they battle persistent doubts over the Games with just 50 days until the opening ceremony.

Click on the headlines to read the full story:



PNB scam: Mehul Choksi denied bail by the magistrate court on charges of illegal entry intoDominica

Main issues with US on nuclear deal resolved, only a few left: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani





With cargo ship sinking, Sri Lanka faces one of worst environmental disasters in decades





Lack of papal apology in indigenous school abuse 'shameful': Canada minister

10,000 Olympic volunteers quit ahead of Games: Organisers



