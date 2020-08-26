Morning news brief: Kremlin dismisses Navalny poisoning, UN blocks US 'snapback' on Iran sanctions

Kremlin dismisses Navalny poisoning; US calls for 'full and transparent investigation'

Russia's foreign ministry said there was 'suspicious haste' to determine Navalny was poisoned while stating that it was "deeply offensive" to the Russian doctors who treated the Opposition leader.

UN blocks Trump administration's bid to trigger 'snapback' sanctions on Iran

Indonesia which is the president of the Council said it was "not in a position to take further action" on the US request after thirteen council members had expressed their opposition on Friday.

African-American Jacob Blake shot at by police paralyzed with shattered spine

Demonstrations against police brutality erupted in Charlotte, North Carolina as police and protesters engaged in physical conflicts

Canada court blocks release of intelligence documents to Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

A Canadian court on Tuesday blocked Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's request for intelligence documents over national security concerns. Read more

