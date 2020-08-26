UN blocks Trump administration's bid to trigger 'snapback' sanctions on Iran

The United Nations on Tuesday blocked a bid by the Trump administration to reimpose international sanctions on Iran due to lack of consensus at the UNSC.

Indonesia which is the president of the Council said it was "not in a position to take further action" on the US request after thirteen council members had expressed their opposition on Friday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said earlier that the US had started a 30-day process to reimpose all international sanctions against Iran as it had allegedly breached the 2015 nuclear deal. The United States said it can trigger the "snapback" process since a 2015 Security Council resolution still enshrines the nuclear deal names after its participant.

After the announcement, US ambassador Kelly Craft said: "Let me just make it really, really clear: the Trump administration has no fear in standing in limited company on this matter," she told the council. "I only regret that other members of this council have lost their way and now find themselves standing in the company of terrorists."

The United States had walked out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran two years ago. The deal was signed along with other western powers, the US government alleged that the Iran government had failed to comply with the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad hit out at Pompeo saying it was "lawless bullying leaves US isolated again."

After the announcement by the Council, Iran said the US request, "including all references therein, are null and void, have no legal standing and effect and are thus completely inadmissible."