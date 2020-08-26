Canada court blocks release of intelligence documents to Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

A Canadian court on Tuesday blocked Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's request for intelligence documents over national security concerns.

Watch:

Meng, 48, who was arrested in December 2018 on a US warrant by police in Vancouver has been fighting for her extradition back to China. The US government has charged her with misleading HSBC bank about Huawei's business dealings against Iran sanctions. Meng had consistently denied the charges.

The Huawei executive's lawyers had sought access to the sensitive documents to support claims of abuse of process during her arrest, however, Justice Catherine Kane said that documents "is not relevant to the allegations of abuse of process described by counsel for Ms. Meng."

"The information does not provide the 'missing pieces of the puzzle' that Ms. Meng seeks," the judge added while stating that "would be injurious to national security or international relations."

Meng is set to appear in court next month for earings relating to the claims of abuse of process during her arrest.

Canadian government lawyers had earlier said that it has released as much information as it legally can on Meng's arrest as her lawyers pushed for the release of more documents to support their claim that the Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process while questioning Meng.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police had earlier denied any abuses relating to their conduct in Meng's arrest.

