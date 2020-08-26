Kremlin dismisses Navalny poisoning; US calls for 'full and transparent investigation'

After German doctors declared that Russian Opposition leader Navalny was poisoned, Kremlin dismissed accusations of Putin's involvement.

"We cannot take such accusations seriously. These accusations cannot be true at all and are more likely empty noise," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding, "we don't understand why our German colleagues are in such a hurry. The substance hasn't yet been established."

Russia's foreign ministry said there was "suspicious haste" to determine Navalny was poisoned while stating that it was "deeply offensive" to the Russian doctors who treated the Opposition leader.

Meanwhile, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo called for a "full and transparent investigation... and for those involved to be held accountable." Pompeo said the US was "deeply concerned" about the alleged poisoning.

"The United States is deeply concerned by reported preliminary conclusions from German medical experts that Russian opposition activist Aleksei Navalny was poisoned," Pompeo said.

The European Union(EU) also urged Russia for an "independent and transparent investigation" as the French foreign ministry said it was "profoundly concerned over the criminal act", while calling for a "swift and transparent investigation".

Navalny was sent to hospital in Siberia after he fainted in a plane which was forced to make an emergency landing. The Russian Opposition leader had reportedly had tea before the flight which his supporters said was laced with poison.