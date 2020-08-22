Mysterious Russian poison cases: Radioactive polonium, toxic nerve agent to chemicals

Pyotr Verzilov, associate punk group Pussy Riot

Pyotr Verzilov, an anti-Kremlin activist and associate of the punk group Pussy Riot was admitted to hospital in Moscow on September 14, 2018, suffering from apparent poisoning from medical drugs.

He was quickly flown to Germany where doctors said poisoning was "highly plausible".

Verzilov's estranged wife, Pussy Riot's Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, said the suspected poisoning was "probably an assassination attempt, if not it was an intimidation."

After he is was discharged from hospital on September 26, Verzilov said he was "convinced" that he was poisoned by Russia's secret service.

Verzilov was unconscious when he was brought to Berlin four days after falling ill but recovered after being treated at the Charite.

It was Verzilov who asked Bizilj for help transporting Navalny to Germany, according to the NGO Cinema for Peace foundation.

